Razorback Foundation hires Colton Primm as senior associate director of development

Colton Primm, an Arkansas native, will return to the Razorback Foundation after working for Louisiana Tech University for nearly three years, the Razorback Foundation announced Monday.

Primm, as senior associate director of development, will oversee the Razorback Foundation's major gifts team, lead upcoming capital campaign efforts and manage a portfolio of Razorback Foundation members, the organization said. His first day will be March 4.

The Razorback Foundation raises funds for the athletics program at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

At Louisiana Tech, Primm was the senior associate athletics director for Championship Resources, the brand name of its fundraising arm. In that role, Primm was in charge of major revenue streams that included fundraising, ticket sales and operations, and the department's partnership with the collegiate sports marketing company Learfield.

He also helped start Louisiana Tech's Name, Image and Likeness collective, a mechanism to allow college athletes to receive financial compensation.

Primm helped raise about $21.5 million, including a $4 million gift that was the largest corporate gift ever at Louisiana Tech, and funding needed for its capital campaign for a North End Zone project, which included the Origin Bank Center for Student-Athlete Success, Sarah & A.L. Williams Champions Plaza and a new videoboard, according to the Razorback Foundation.

Primm joined Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., in September 2021. He worked in athletics fundraising for the Razorback Foundation from 2019-2021 and the University of Central Arkansas from 2016-2019. He started out as a marketing associate at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from 2014-15. As a graduate student at Ohio University, he worked as an assistant in fundraising for the Ohio Bobcat Club.

He has a bachelor's degree in economics and business from Hendrix College in Conway, where he played basketball. Later, he received a master's of business administration degree and a master's in sports administration, both from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Colton and his family back to the Razorback Foundation," said Ryan White, Razorback Foundation executive director, in a news release. "Many of our members already know Colton from his previous time with us, and now he comes equipped with even more experience after leading fundraising efforts at Louisiana Tech. I had the pleasure of working with Colton at Ohio University and look forward to doing so again. As a Fayetteville native and former student-athlete, he knows the love of the Razorbacks and what it takes to win."