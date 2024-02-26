Shaky finish

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The University of Arkansas' starting pitching was strong again Sunday at Globe Life Field, but shaky defense late made the Razorbacks sweat through a 4-3 victory over Michigan.

The Wolverines scored twice in the ninth inning and left the bases loaded when Arkansas reliever Koty Frank got lead-off man Stephen Hrustich to fly out to right field.

Two of Michigan's runs were unearned due to throwing errors by Arkansas third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott in the eighth and ninth innings. Sprague-Lott committed two errors for the second consecutive game.

Sprague-Lott's second error allowed the Wolverines to pull within 4-3 on a ground ball that should have ended the game. Second baseman Peyton Holt also committed a ninth-inning error that loaded the bases.

Arkansas (5-2) finished its stay in North Texas with a 2-1 record and with three solid pitching performances. But four errors over the final two games and offensive struggles left Coach Dave Van Horn with mixed reviews.

"We weren't swinging the bat worth a darn all weekend," Van Horn said. "I think we put a lot of pressure on our pitchers and they did a tremendous job."

Starter Mason Molina threw five scoreless innings and extended the scoreless innings streak by Arkansas starters to 22. Pitching last Sunday against James Madison, Molina gave up the last runs by a Razorback starter.

Since then, Colin Fisher threw 5 scoreless against James Madison on Monday, Hagen Smith threw 6 scoreless with a program record-tying 17 strikeouts against Oregon State on Friday and Brady Tygart pitched 6 scoreless against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

"I'm really happy with the way we've thrown the ball," Molina said. "I'm proud of the guys for just attacking the zone, not really getting behind in counts and just continuing to go out there and battle."

Molina did not allow a hit and struck out 10 against the Wolverines (2-5). He issued a walk and hit a batter.

"Molina was tough," Michigan Coach Tracy Smith said. "We faced him last year at Texas Tech and lost. He is a very good pitcher. If they had kept him in there nine [innings] it might not have been [that close at the end]. He is that good."

Michigan third baseman Cole Caruso ended a no-hit bid when he doubled to right field against Arkansas reliever Will McEntire with two outs in the seventh inning.

The Wolverines trailed 4-0 until the first unearned run was scored against McEntire in the eighth. Will Rogers, who pitched in relief for Michigan before he took over at catcher, reached on a two-base throwing error by Sprague-Lott, who is playing third base while Holt mans second base in the absence of injured starter Peyton Stovall (broken foot).

Sprague-Lott, a transfer from Richmond, has committed five errors and is fielding .737.

"We thought he was going to be a really good defender and a below-average hitter," Van Horn said of Sprague-Lott, whose fifth-inning double Sunday was his third in two games. "Right now he's our best hitter and not doing real well in the field."

Rogers scored on Bradley Navarro's RBI single to cut the Razorbacks' lead to 4-1. Rogers also struck out 6 and scattered 4 hits in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He left the bases loaded when he entered in the fourth inning.

Arkansas' pitching allowed 6 earned runs and 19 hits over 32 innings at Globe Life Field. The Razorbacks struck out 59 and walked 10 during a weekend of memorable performances on the mound.

The Razorbacks recorded a school-record 23 strikeouts during a 5-4 victory over Oregon State on Friday, then broke that record with 25 strikeouts during a 2-1 loss in 14 innings to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

"I got to see some really good pitching by some young guys," Van Horn said, "and I think they had a chance to grow up on a big stage in some really, really tough situations."

McEntire allowed 2 hits and 1 walk in 3 innings of relief against Michigan after a rough outing against Oregon State. Frank, who was strong in 1 2/3 innings against Oklahoma State, pitched the ninth inning and allowed a two-out RBI single by Caruso that scored Jonathan Kim.

Caruso had two of Michigan's five hits.

It was another rough day at the plate for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks took advantage of poor command from Michigan freshman right-hander Dylan Vigue, who allowed 3 runs, 1 hit and 6 walks in 3 2/3 innings. Vigue also hit three batters and threw a wild pitch.

Ben McLaughlin's one-out RBI double in the first inning scored Will Edmunson, who drew a lead-off walk.

The Razorbacks added two more runs without a hit to go ahead 3-0 in the fourth inning. Edmunson was hit by a pitch, and Kendall Diggs walked with two outs and the bases loaded.

Diggs doubled to lead off the seventh and scored on a throwing error by Michigan second baseman Jack Counsell.

The Razorbacks recorded 5 hits but walked 7 times and were hit by a pitch 4 times. Arkansas hit into 3 double plays and went 3 for 16 with runners on base, including 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

That followed a 2 for 24 performance with runners on base during the extra-innings loss to Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks stranded 24 over the final two games in Arlington.

"On the offensive side my biggest takeaway is we have to get better," Van Horn said. "I mean this was really disappointing."