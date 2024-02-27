Marriages

Blu Coburn, 51, and Keli Wylie, 45, both of Little Rock.

Brody Miller, 26, and Melissa Sword, 40, both of Sherwood.

Brandon Lawley, 33, and Megan Lunsford, 34, both of Maumelle.

Stanley Hastings, 62, and Linda Rosen, 63, both of Little Rock.

Jaron Jackson, 22, and Kendell Scott, 22, both of Alexander.

Dustin Coppock, 30, and Cassandra Grubbs, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Wade Erwin, 26, and Catherine Ross, 24, both of North Little Rock.

John Wang, 36, and Joana Persson, 33, both of Sherwood.

Daniel Thomas, 34, and Mary Wiggington, 35, both of Sherwood.

Brian McMiller, 44, and Kenyatta Johnson, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Kevin Cook, Jr., 33, and Breauna Robinson, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Rodney Henderson, 26, and Kiaya Pratt, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Larry Reid, 66, and Priscilla Coleman, 62, both of Jacksonville.

Ibraham Sbait, 40, and Peggy Sbait, 60, both of Sherwood.

Vincent Anderson, 30, and Yorlando Mcdowell, 28, both of Little Rock.

Trajhan Wilkerson, 34, and Brittany Zimmerman, 33, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-533. Derrick White v. Ana Paula Da Silva.

24-534. Sheila Townley v. Ron Townley.

24-535. Linzy McGinty v. Justin McGinty.

24-538. Aaron Gimblet v. Jessica Gimblet.

24-539. Joshua Harris v. Kimberly Harris.

24-540. Stephanie Brown v. Daniel Brown Sr.

24-541. John Clamp v. Lacey Clamp.

24-542. Brett Bisbee v. Sandra Mason-Bisbee.

24-543. Jayson Simmons v. Jenna Reid.

24-545. Chrystal Turner v. Brandon Turner.