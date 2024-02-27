Felon escapes from behavioral health facility in Benton, police still searching

A man with felony charges in Benton County who was being held in Benton for a psychological evaluation has escaped from a behavioral health facility, police said Monday.

Joseph Alexander, 28, escaped from Rivendell Behavioral Health facility around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, a Facebook post from the Benton Police Department said.

"He is believed to have escaped around 8:15 p.m. and will be wearing green paper scrubs. He is likely barefoot," police said in the post. An update posted at 6 a.m. on Tuesday stated that police believe Alexander was able to change clothes.

The post did not say how he was able to escape from the facility.

Police said he was able to get a ride to or near the area of Little Rock's Bass Pro Shops, located at 1 Bass Pro Drive.

The last sighting was near Springhill Road and Arkansas 5, the post stated.

Alexander's felony charges in Benton County include battery and aggravated assault, police said.

He is considered dangerous and officials have advised residents not to approach him, and to call 911 if he is seen or if residents notice anything suspicious in the area.

The investigation and search are ongoing.