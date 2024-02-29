I-30 lane closures set for next week in Little Rock, North Little Rock

The continuing work on the 30 Crossing project will require weeklong closures along I-30 during the week of March 4, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

Daytime lane closures will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while overnight lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

If required, double-lane closures on interstate lanes will be limited between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Daytime closures

— I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock.

— Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock.

— Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock.

— Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine Streets in North Little Rock.

— Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th streets and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures

— I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

— I-30/ I-40 lanes and ramps (single and double-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

— 3rd Street (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of Wednesday, March 6 through Friday, March 8; detour to use President Clinton Avenue.

— Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock.

— Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine streets in North Little Rock

— Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th streets and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street, in North Little Rock

There will be a full closure of 3rd Street between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, March 9.