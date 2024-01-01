Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, who recently ended an eight-year prison stint, was ordered to leave Missouri due to law enforcement officials' concerns that she was a security risk in the Kansas City area, sources told TMZ.

Imran Khan, 71, former prime minister of Pakistan, was rejected as a candidate in the country's parliamentary election because of his corruption conviction and what they said was his disqualification under the constitution, according to documents.

Zachary Jones, 34, was charged in Kentucky with third-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, assault, strangulation, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful transaction with a minor after admitting to luring a 16-year-old girl by using an electronic device and taking her from her grandmother's home in North Carolina.

James Ryan, a 50-year-old oral surgeon, faces up to 55 years in prison for depraved-heart murder, as prosecutors argue in court filings that he kept giving his girlfriend drugs that he stole from his office even as her weight dropped to 83 pounds.

Matthew Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, Ind., was airlifted to a South Bend hospital six days after he drove on Interstate 94's "grass shoulder for a good length of time before he [went] airborne, down into the creek, where he [rolled] probably several times," according to Sgt. Glen Fifield, a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.

Shenna Bellows, Maine's secretary of state who removed former President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause, was swatted, but was not home when the fake emergency call was made.

John Thompson, police chief in Greensboro, N.C., said an off-duty officer who was killed after confronting two suspects at a gas station "was a loving husband, father, son and brother."

Mariana Lynch, 30, of Chicago, was arrested on felony hate crime charges after police say she used a black permanent marker to graffiti multiple buildings, including a North Side Jewish elementary school, with antisemitic messages and Nazi symbols.

Lisa Derderia, a public information officer for the city of Pasadena, Calif., said officials "feel very confident that we can address any situation" that may arise during the annual Rose Parade.