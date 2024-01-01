Little Rock police investigating Sunday night shooting involving officer

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and involved a police officer.

Officers responded to 8801 Baseline Road, which is the address listed online for a Walmart, around 8:15 p.m., a post on X from the department said just before 10 p.m.

An off-duty officer and a man were found injured at the scene, Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the department, said Monday morning.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, the post said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, the post said.

The identities of the man and officer were not immediately released.