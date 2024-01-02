Arkansas State Police investigating fatal shooting involving an officer after high-speed pursuit

The Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Hot Springs man involving an officer on Monday.

A 35-year-old Hot Springs man was fatally shot on Monday around 2 p.m. after a "high-speed pursuit from Benton to Little Rock," a news release from the state police said Monday just after 9 p.m.

Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday the man's identity was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next-of-kin.

A trooper ended the pursuit by "employing a tactical vehicle intervention" on Interstate 30 near the University Avenue exit, the release said. The pursuit began in Benton.

"The suspect was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and was driving a vehicle with fictitious plates," the release said.

The troopers and Benton police officers involved in the incident were not injured, the release said.

An investigative file will be given to the prosecuting attorney in order to determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas Law, the state police said.

Murphy said in a text to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she did not think the trooper's identity would be released until the investigation was completed.