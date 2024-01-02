Ducks, squirrels, trout all part of outdoor fun

Trees get second use

Christmas trees are being collected at Beaver Lake for recycling as fish habitat. Trees may be dropped off at the Arkansas 12, Monte Ne or Don Roufa boat ramps. Only natural trees may be dropped off and all decorations should be removed.

People are welcome to take as many trees as they'd like from the piles to make their own attractors. Trees must be sunk using natural rock. Any leftover trees will be sunk by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission or Army Corps of Engineers. Trees may also be left at any public boat ramp on Table Rock, Bull Shoals or Norfork lakes.

From blind to table

Learn how to cook different recipes using wild duck meet at a free program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Cooks will show how to prepare a variety of duck dishes. Registration is not required.

Big Squirrel Challenge

The annual Big Squirrel Challenge is set for Jan. 12-13 headquartered at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozarks Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale. Teams of two hunt Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, then bring their three largest field-dressed squirrels to the center for the weigh-in. Teams may compete in youth or adult divisions. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

Registration is not required. Call the center at (833) 356-0847 for details.

Paint a decoy

Free duck decoy painting programs will be Jan. 18-19 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. All supplies are furnished. Sessions will be at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 9 a.m. Jan. 19. Call the center at (501) 710-6285 to register.

Be a trout chef

Learn different ways to cook trout from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 outdoors at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

Steve Dunlap with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will demonstrate techniques for cooking trout. Trout are stocked in Arkansas' tailwater streams and during fall and winter at city ponds and lakes statewide.

Registration is not required. Call the center at (833) 356-0847 for details.

Catch trout, win prizes

Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host Trout Day from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Catch rainbow trout and win prizes at the event. Anglers will be available to help people catch fish. There will be a trout cooking demonstration and free lunch after fishing. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com or call (833) 356-0847 for registration information.

Bike, hike as a team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.

Corps welcomes eclipse campers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations by phone or email are not accepted.