Former Texas A&M WR commits to Hogs

Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Jordan Anthony has committed to Arkansas.

Anthony, 5-10 and 160 pounds, had 3 catches for 14 yards in 3 games this year for the Aggies as a sophomore.

He was rated a consensus 4-star recruit and the No. 29 athlete in the nation in the class of 2022 as a senior at Tylertown (Miss.) High School. Anthony signed with Kentucky over offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State and other programs, then transferred to Texas A&M in June.

As a sprinter, he broke a Kentucky freshman record with a 100-meter time of 10.16 seconds at an outdoor meet in 2023.

Anthony is the ninth transfer to announce plans to be a Razorback this offseason.



