In letter to Biden, Sanders says commander of 188th Wing of Arkansas Air National Guard resigned over Pentagon policy that allows leave for reproductive healthcare

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took aim at the Pentagon's policy that allows service members to take a leave for reproductive healthcare, including abortions, saying it prompted the resignation of one of Arkansas Air National Guard's top commanders.

In the letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, Sanders said Col. Dillon Patterson, commander of the 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard, resigned his command of the unit Dec. 18 over the policy, which Sanders said was political and hurt military readiness.

"Unfortunately, Col. Patterson was forced to personally choose between either continuing his command or adhering to his sincerely held religious beliefs against abortion," Sanders wrote. "Because he adhered first to his faith instead of overtly political mandates, he voluntarily resigned his command. I admire Col. Patterson for having the confidence of his convictions, but regret that our nation's military will suffer the loss of a dedicated airman, leader, and guardsman as a commander."

Maj. Cibeles Ramirez-Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Arkansas National Guard, said in an email that Patterson "stated personal faith based reasons for his resignation." Brig. Gen. Charles W. "Wes" Nichols Jr. currently leads the 188th Wing, which is based at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. While no longer in command, Patterson "will remain an active member of the Arkansas Air National," Ramirez-Rodriguez said.

The policy in question, adopted by the U.S. Department of Defense in February 2023, allows service members to take administrative absence and receive travel allowances for "non-covered reproductive health care," according to a news release from the Pentagon. The policy also allows service members to wait 20 weeks before notifying commanders of a pregnancy.

The policy came after the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that cleared the way for states to ban abortion. Shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling, Arkansas' trigger law banning abortions except in cases to save the life of the mother.

Service members stationed in states where abortion is banned, such as Arkansas, can seek 21 days of administrative leave and reimbursement of travel expenses for themselves or their dependents, according to the policy.

Sanders said the policy prompted Patterson to resign as commanders are required to sign off on abortion-related leave requests.

The leave policy was also at the center of debate within the U.S. Senate as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., held up votes on hundreds of promotions for some of the military's top officers over the policy. In December, Tuberville agreed to end his stand against votes on most promotions after bipartisan pressure.