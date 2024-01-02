KJ heads to UCF; ‘Snaxx’ to return





FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Monday he was committed to the University of Central Florida to finish up his college career.

Jefferson, a bonus-year senior in 2024, will unite with fourth-year UCF Coach Gus Malzahn, the Arkansas high school coaching legend who served as the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator in 2006 and head coach at Arkansas State (2012) and Auburn (2013-20).

Jefferson's decision came on the same day current Arkansas defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson said he would be returning for another season with the Razorbacks.

"New Year same unO ... let's run it back for 1 more," Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a video of his top plays in 2023.

Jefferson, a 6-3, 247-pounder, set a handful of Arkansas career records in three seasons as the primary starter and a team captain. The native of Sardis, Miss., holds school records with 7,911 passing yards, 67 touchdown passes and 88 combined touchdowns in addition to several others.

Jefferson suffered a minor knee injury early in a 48-14 loss to Missouri on Nov. 24 in his 44th and final game with the Razorbacks and he did not return. His departure from the Arkansas program felt like an amicable separation in the making through the first couple of weeks of December before he announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 16.

UCF had been regarded as one of the top landing spots for the dual-threat signal caller.

After productive seasons under coordinator Kendal Briles in 2021-22 that produced 5,312 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes, 9 interceptions and 15 rushing touchdowns, Jefferson never seemed to find a comfort level in 2023 under coordinator Dan Enos.

Jefferson managed 2,107 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes with 8 interceptions, as well as 447 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns as a fifth-year senior. The Razorbacks' offensive struggles during a 4-8 season led to the in-season firing of Enos on Oct. 22 after a 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State.

Jefferson posted his announcement on social media, writing, "Let's run it," with a couple of pictures of him in a No. 1 Golden Knight jersey and a shot of UCF's FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Jefferson's teams at Arkansas faced Malzahn just once, a controversial 30-28 home win for Auburn on Oct. 10, 2020, which Jefferson watched from the sideline as the top understudy for quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Johnson, a transfer from Baylor and 12-game starter, played both cornerback and the "Hog," or nickel position, and finished ninth on the team with 29 tackles. The Lancaster, Texas, native also had 5 pass breakups, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception, which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Later on New Year's Day, Johnson posted "omg I get to play with Jayden Johnson again," referencing the Arkansas safety, who had previously announced he was returning for his junior season.

Lorando Johnson is a redshirt junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining.



