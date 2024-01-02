Little Rock Police Department ID officer involved in shooting at Baseline Walmart

The Little Rock Police Department has identified an officer involved in a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Baseline Road.

Officer Kreshun King Sr., 30, was the officer involved in the shooting that killed 30-year-old Benjamin McDaniel, a release from the department said Tuesday.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department, said Tuesday that King has been with the department since 2017.

The officer was "working in an off-duty capacity at Walmart [and] attempted to assist the [store's] security and Loss Prevention," the release said.

The shooting, at the Walmart located at 8801 Baseline Road, happened on Sunday evening just around 8:15 p.m., police said.

King has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.