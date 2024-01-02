Man arrested in connection with Little Rock homicide on New Year’s Day

The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a homicide on New Year's Day.

23-year-old Quentin Thomas of Little Rock was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the 5000 block of East 39th Street, police said in a social media post on Monday just before 9 p.m.

A man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the area just before 3:45 a.m. on Monday. His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, another Facebook post from the department said Monday around 8:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released as of Tuesday morning.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated robbery and manslaughter, the post said. He was being held in Pulaski County jail Tuesday, according to an online inmate roster.