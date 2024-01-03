Top transfer RB expected to visit Arkansas

One of the top running backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal plans to arrive in Fayetteville tonight to visit Arkansas.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, who played the last three seasons at Utah, rushed 161 times for 797 yards and 4 touchdowns this season along with 9 catches for 53 yards. He had a career-high 129 yards rushing in 19 carries against Baylor.

On3.com rates him the No. 5 running back and No. 101 overall transfer.

Jackson, 6-2, 228 pounds, played in 13 games while appearing at quarterback, running back and on special teams during the 2022 season. He finished the season with 78 carries for 531 yards and 9 touchdowns.

He transferred to Utah from Texas in 2021 and played in three games.

Jackson signed with Texas in 2020 out of Duncanville, Texas as a consensus 4-star prospect. ESPN rated him the No. 3 athlete and the No. 34 overall recruit in the nation.