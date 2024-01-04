UA to hire Petrino’s former assistant

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas is expected to hire Missouri State co-offensive coordinator Ronnie Fouch to serve as wide receivers coach, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

247Sports first reported the Razorbacks were expected to hire Fouch, an assistant with the Bears under new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino from 2020-22. He also worked on Petrino's staff at Louisville for four seasons.

Fouch, 34, played at the University of Washington before transferring to Indiana State to finish his career as one of the top quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Conference. He passed for 4,316 yards and 38 touchdowns in two seasons and was with the Chicago Bears' training camp before starting his coaching career.

Fouch would replace Kenny Guiton, who left last month to join Coach Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin.

Fouch first joined Petrino at Missouri State as a running backs coach in 2020. He moved up to a co-offensive coordinator's role in 2023 under Coach Ryan Beard. Fouch has also served as recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator during his stint in Springfield, Mo.

Prior to his time at Missouri State, Fouch served as a football recruiting specialist at Georgia State (2013-15), an offensive quality control assistant at Louisville under Petrino from 2015-18, and quarterbacks coach for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football (2018-19).