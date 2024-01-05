Michigan has done the time for the crimes

Generally it has been easy to pick a team to pull for in the College Football Championship. Except for the initial game in 2015, there has always been an SEC team in the final.

To be honest, if Alabama had made it instead of Michigan, which was the better team, it might have been hard to put for the Crimson Tide. Like most of the nation, it doesn't always mean more for the SEC. Sometimes there is an overload.

Since our pastor, Chuck "Pigskin Preacher" Mohan, is a die-hard Michigan fan, that will be the obvious choice in our home.

Yes, some football fans think Michigan and its alleged steal of signals is a reason to pull against the Wolverines, but teams trying to steal signals has been around since signals became part of the game.

There is even talk of Michigan may later have to vacate some of its 14 wins this season, which is ridiculous.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has done the time for the alleged crime, sitting out six games this season, including the Big Ten Championship Game.

Both Michigan and Washington have spent considerable time in the film room looking for ways to pick up a hint of what the other team is going to do and if they didn't, they should have. It is part of the game.

Michigan vs. Washington is a little refreshing and while Monday night's game is being being billed as the Wolverines' defense against the Huskies' offense, it is never that simple.

However, the Wolverines ranked No. 1 in the nation in total defense, allowing only 243 yards per game and a total of 16 touchdow6ns.

Washington ranked No. 94 in defense, allowing 404 yards per game and 44 touchdowns.

On offense ,the Huskies ranked No. 10 with an average of 473 yards per game and scored 65 touchdowns, while the Wolverines were No. 70 at 378 yards per game but scored a total of 60 touchdowns.

Next season these two teams will be conference opponents as Washington becomes part of the Big Ten, but no one has yet to bill this as a Big Ten Championship like they tried to do with Texas and Alabama before both lost.

At least the SEC tried to stay within a footprint during conference expansion. Can you imagine what it is going to be like for the West Coast teams when their chartered planes return them home at sunrise on a Sunday morning?

The Wolverines will have to find a way to keep pressure on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is a pure passer. But that's how they beat Bama, so it is part of the defensive scheme.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a great game manager, but he may need to be a little more Monday.

The oddsmakers have established the undefeated Wolverines as a 4 1/2--point favorite over the undefeated Huskies. The guess here is Michigan wins 30-27.

. . .

It was not shocking news that LSU's Brian Kelly fired four defensive coaches as soon as the transfer portal window closed.

The Tigers, who had the No. 1-ranked offense in the country last season, were ranked 105th in total defense after allowing 416 yards per game and giving up 47 touchdowns.

In other SEC news, it was surprising to learn Ole Miss All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins had entered the transfer portal. In two seasons he rushed for 2,723 yards.

His NIL deal must have been very solid because he bought a Mercedes (from Nick Saban's dealership in Birmingham) before his freshman campaign, when he led the SEC in rushing and no doubt got a financial boost for his sophomore year.

If he's looking for more money he'll find it, but chances are he could have gotten another raise at Ole Miss.