TOOLS & TOYS: Twilla Adjustable Pillow and Vegetable Gardening Made Easy





Twilla Adjustable Pillow

What's to love: A pillow that can be adjusted for the sleeper's comfort by adding or removing soft foam-filled pods.

What does it do: Whether the user is a side sleeper, needs extra neck support or additional lift, this pillow uses a patented pod system to build a pillow to suit their needs. Basically, the user adds or removes miniature pillows -- filled with a cooling gel foam -- where they want more support. The outer pillow is made with Tencel fabric. The extra pods are inserted into a zippered opening between two soft layers of padding. The pillows are washing machine safe in cold water and can be tumbled dry on low. A 19-by-29-inch queen size pillow comes with 10 adjustment pods and sells for $99. For more information visit twilla.com.

Vegetable Gardening Made Easy

What's to love: Author Resha Gala offers a full season of tips, methods and techniques for vegetable gardeners from how to start vegetables from seed to putting the garden to bed at the end of the season.

What does it do: The 192-page hardback book has more than 80 tips with color photos on how to plan a garden, select what plants to grow, amend the soil, control insects and maximize production. For the end of the growing season there is information on how to harvest and preserve vegetables and even a few recipes using garden produce. Published by Cool Springs Press, the book sells for $24.99.



