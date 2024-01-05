Top transfer RB pledges to Arkansas

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith landed one of the top running backs in the NCAA transfer portal Friday when Utah transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson committed to the Razorbacks.

Jackson, 6-2 and 228 pounds, arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit. He left Friday.

On3.com rates him the No. 5 running back transfer and No. 109 overall transfer this offseason.

Jackson rushed 161 times for 797 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 to go along with 9 catches for 53 yards. He had a career-high 129 yards rushing on 19 carries at Baylor on Sept. 9.

He played in 13 games and appeared at quarterback, running back and on special teams during the 2022 season. He finished that season with 78 carries for 531 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Smith will have a deep running backs room with the addition of Jackson and the signing of Benton 4-star running back Brylan Russell. The Razorbacks are expected to return Isaiah Augustave, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson.

Raheim Sanders and AJ Green have transferred from Arkansas since the end of the 2023 season.

Jackson signed with Texas in 2020 out of Duncanville, Texas, where he was a consensus 4-star prospect. ESPN rated him the No. 3 athlete and the No. 34 overall recruit in his high school class.

He’s the 11th transfer to commit to the Hogs.