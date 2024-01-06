Consecration set for first Black leader of Episcopal Dicocese of Arkansas

John Toga Wea Harmon to be ordained as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas

Today at 2:45 a.m.

by Frank E. Lockwood

John Harmon, who grew up attending the Episcopal Church in Liberia and immigrated to the U.S. following a violent coup, will be consecrated today as the 14th bishop of the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese. (Courtesy of Rod Lewis)


John Toga Wea Harmon, a priest from the diocese of Washington, D.C., will be ordained and consecrated today as a bishop in Christ's One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church during a ceremony at the Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock.

