Consecration set for first Black leader of Episcopal Dicocese of Arkansas

John Toga Wea Harmon, a priest from the diocese of Washington, D.C., will be ordained and consecrated today as a bishop in Christ's One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church during a ceremony at the Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock.
The
John Toga Wea Harmon to be ordained as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas
Today at 2:45 a.m.
John Toga Wea Harmon, a priest from the diocese of Washington, D.C., will be ordained and consecrated today as a bishop in Christ's One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church during a ceremony at the Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock.
The