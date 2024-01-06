Razorbacks suffer biggest loss ever at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE — The 25th-ranked Auburn basketball team handed Arkansas its most lopsided home loss in the 31-season history of Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

The Tigers (12-2) won their seventh consecutive game with an 83-51 victory at Bud Walton Arena. It was the SEC opener for both teams.

Auburn’s 32-point margin of victory was the largest by a visitor in Fayetteville since the building opened in November 1993. The previous worst home loss by Arkansas there was 98-68 to No. 14 Florida on Feb. 18, 2012.

The Razorbacks (9-5) were not competitive after the Tigers closed the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 37-30 halftime lead. Many of an announced crowd of 19,200 began heading for the exits during a media timeout with 6:35 remaining and Arkansas trailing 69-46.

The Razorbacks had one their worst offensive showings of the year by shooting 18 of 58 (31%) from the floor. Arkansas even missed 6 of its first 8 free throws and finished 8 of 15 at the line.

Auburn held the Razorbacks scoreless for more than three minutes to open the game. Keyon Menifield and Trevon Brazile sparked a quick 11-3 run that brought the crowd to life with 14:41 remaining before halftime.

Trailing 11-5, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl called timeout after Menifield hit a deep three moments following a tomahawk dunk by Brazile.

Then the Razorbacks went cold again and did not make another field goal for nearly four minutes.

The teams traded leads late in the first half, but Auburn closed with a flurry to take command of the game. A pair of free throws by Chad Baker-Mazara with 3:52 before halftime gave the Tigers a 28-27 lead they did not relinquish.

Baker-Mazara scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting. His big half helped the Tigers make up for a cold start by their leading scorer Joni Broome, who was scoreless before halftime.

Broome scored 14 points in the second half. He added a game-high eight rebounds.

Jaylin Williams and Tre Donaldson also scored 11 points apiece for Auburn, which shot 34 of 70 (48.6%).

The Tigers won big in virtually every category, including rebounds (46-32), bench points (46-9), paint points (48-18) and turnovers forced (13-7).

Arkansas finished 6-of-27 shooting and was outscored 46-21 after halftime.

Menifield led the Razorbacks with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from three. Brazile added 11 and Trevon Mark had 10.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Georgia on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Central.