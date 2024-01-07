Dr. Abigail Leigh DeLoachEdward Hunter Owen

Dr. Abigail Leigh DeLoach and Edward Hunter Owen were united in marriage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, in the Junior League of Little Rock building. The Rev. Hannah Hooker of Christ Episcopal Church officiated.

Parents of the bride are Jeannie and John Max DeLoach Jr. of North Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Norma Kathryn and the late John Max DeLoach Sr. of Magnolia, the late Mary LaSalle Blunker of Hot Springs and North Little Rock and the late Seymour Bert Blunker of Miami Beach, Fla.

The groom is the son of of Sherry and the late James Carney Owen of Conway. His grandparents are Wanda and Dr. Thomas Edward Townsend of Pine Bluff and the late Ruth and W.B. Owen Jr. of Conway.

Vows were exchanged on the staircase landing marked with a tall column holding a large white arrangement of roses, lilies, rununculus and peonies. Railings were decorated with garlands of magnolia leaves and the newel posts were decorated with sprays of wedding flowers. Ceremony music was by violinist Albert Garcia Delgadillo.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory satin ballgown with a sleeveless sweetheart bodice and sweep train. Her veil was cathedral-length. She carried a white hand-tied bouquet of wedding flowers.

Joseph Prentiss DeLoach of Little Rock, served as his sister's honor attendant. Also attending the bride were Sarah DeLoach, sister of the bride, Jack DeLoach, brother of the bride and Jean DeLoach, sister-in-law of the bride, all of Denver; Sarah Owen, sister of the groom, Kamlyn DeLoach, sister-in-law of the bride, and Ali Wenholz, Micah Miller and Lettie Odom, all of Little Rock. The women wore black velvet gowns.

Best man was Tym Wojcik of New York. Groomsmen were Andrew Brock of Denver; Blake Whicker of Seattle; Payton Lea, Patrick Linder and Alexander Jones, all of Little Rock; Brandon Blackwood of Chicago; and Chris Jones and Zac Hale, both of New York.

Guests were seated by Adam Jegley and Thomas Odom, both of Little Rock.

After the ceremony, a reception was held in the Junior League Building's ballroom. Guest tables held a mix of candles in mercury glass and crystal candle holders and alternated tall cylinder vases of wedding flowers with shorter arrangements of peonies and evergreens in mercury glass containers. Music was by The Party Jammers of Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Hendrix College and a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is a general surgery resident at UAMS.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in history from Hendrix College and a master's of public service from the Clinton School of Public Service. He is a client success manager at Apptegy.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Belize.