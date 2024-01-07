PREP WRESTLING: Van Buren boys, Bentonville West girls claim team titles at Gravette Mane Event

GRAVETTE -- Van Buren's boys wrestling team finished second in two other tournaments earlier this year, but they grabbed the top spot at the Gravette Mane Event on Saturday.

The Pointers, the defending Class 5A state and dual state champions, finished with 251.5 points to easily outdistance second-place Gravette with 210.

Van Buren claimed first-place finishes in seven of the 14 weight classes after finishing second at the Bring The Hammer event in Cabot and a tournament at Bentonville West. In addition, sophomore Alex Reed, the 138-pound champion, was also named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weight classes.

Van Buren Coach John Petree said he was pleased with how his team performed.

"I thought we wrestled solid," Petree said. "We do have some cleaning up to do ... we've got a couple things we need to shore up. But overall, I'm happy with the way we wrestled."

The Pointers return 10 of the 14 wrestlers in the starting lineup from last year's state title team. Petree also singled out junior Jadin Purdy for his performance Saturday.

"He hadn't been wrestling the greatest, but today he wrestled his finals match like he should have," Petree said. "And that's the positives I like to see."

Gravette's Jacob Gaylord, the champion at 165, earned Outstanding Wrestler honors in the upper weight classes.

On the girls side, Bentonville West took the team title. The Lady Wolverines edged Van Buren 92.5-84.

West assistant coach Jay Branch said he liked the way his group wrestled. Branch was subbing for Coach Jared Henning, who took a group to another tournament.

"Really we came in today we didn't really want to measure how we did today in wins and losses," Branch said. "I just want to see if we're wrestling tough ... how we're responding to adversity things like that. And we responded really well. Usually that leads to success and today it did."

Freshman Isabella Easterling (30-0) remained undefeated, winning at 120 and also earning the Outstanding Wrestler honor in the lower weight classes. She was joined by teammates Riley Sminchad (110), Samantha Graciano (140) and Isabella Fox (190) with gold medals. All 10 Lady Wolverines placed among the top four.

Branch praised his four champions, but the team has made strides throughout the season. This team win was the second for the Lady Wolverines this season, after taking one in Oklahoma earlier this season for the first team win in school history. West also has just one senior in its starting lineup.

"I feel like this team has improved tremendously and it's all a credit to them," Branch said. "They have come in and put in the work. They are very coachable."

Van Buren also had four wrestlers win their weight class led by Emily Foster, the champion at 235 and Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weights.