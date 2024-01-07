Two Little Rock-based planes will conduct flyover for Sunday’s Dallas, Washington NFL game

Two planes based out of the Little Rock Air Force Base will conduct a flyover for Sunday's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Two Lockheed Martin C-130Js will fly over FedEx Field in Landover, Md., before the game's kickoff at 3:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Hoffman and U.S. Air Force Capt. John Wood from the 41st Airlift Squadron will pilot the two C-130Js.

"We are honored to showcase the United States Air Force Air Mobility Command's pride and joy with two planes from the largest C-130 fleet in the world," said 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander Col. Denny Davies in a press release. "There is no better place to salute the Stars and Stripes than our Nation's capital, and this flyover represents our commitment to the defense of freedom.

"Flyovers like this serve as training for our flight crews, but more importantly, it's our way of saying 'thank you' to the fans for their support as we serve our Nation."

The 19th Airlift Wing, part of Air Mobility Command, is the host wing at the Little Rock Air Force Base and provides the Department of Defense's mission-ready Airmen as well as the largest C-130 fleet in the world. As part of AMC's Global Reach capability, the wing's responsibilities range from supplying humanitarian airlift relief to victims of disasters, airdropping supplies and troops into the heart of contingency operations in hostile areas and supporting base partners as the host unit.



