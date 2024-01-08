Little Rock police identify victim killed in Friday shooting

The Little Rock Police Department on Monday identified the victim of a Friday shooting death in the Capitol View area of the city.

Christopher Hurvey was killed in a shooting that took place around 11 a.m. Friday on West 11th Street, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Patrol officers with the 12th Street Division responded to a call around 11 a.m. in reference to a man bleeding from his chest area at 3312 W. 11th St.

Officers were able to make contact with the shooting victim, who was identified as Hurvey.

Paramedics who responded to the scene attempted life-saving procedures before taking Hurvey to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the police report.

Investigators later determined Hurvey had suffered from a gunshot wound after finding what appeared to be a blood trail that led from his body to the porch of 3113 W. 11th St, according to the report

A search warrant of the residence was obtained. According to the report, no individuals were located at the residence when the warrant was executed, but detectives discovered a spent shell casing on the porch.

The investigation is ongoing.