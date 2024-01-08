Sanders cancels trip to stump for Trump in Iowa, cites weather

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called off a trip to Iowa on Monday where the Republican governor was scheduled to campaign for former President Donald Trump.

A spokeswoman for Sanders said weather prevented Sanders from flying to Iowa to campaign for her former boss. Snow in the Hawkeye State has delayed and canceled flights ahead of the Iowa Caucus, which will take place Jan. 15.

"The Governor is proud to support President Trump and contrast his successes against Biden's failures," Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in a statement."While she is disappointed weather prevented her from being in Iowa today, she is looking forward to begin on the trail again soon."

Sanders' father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, also had planned to campaign for Trump in Iowa but announced Sunday his trip was called off.

"Due to bad weather in both Iowa & Little Rock tomorrow, the plane we were to use to get there & back for the @realDonaldTrump events is unable to go & we have to cancel," Huckabee said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I hope IA caucus goers turn out next week and send a MAGA message by voting for @realDonaldTrump."

Sanders endorsed Trump's bid to retake the White House at an event in Florida in November. She spent almost two years as White House Press Secretary under Trump.

Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on X he was able to make it to Omaha, Neb., for a radio interview and had plans to cross the Missouri River into Council Bluffs, Iowa, later in the day to talk to voters.