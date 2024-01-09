Body found inside burned house in Columbia County

TAYLOR -- A body was found inside a burned house in Columbia County on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office responded to "an unreported house fire" near Columbia Road 224 in Taylor.

A body was found and will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification, the release said.

The release did not cite the cause of the fire or an exact address for the burned residence.

A call to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.