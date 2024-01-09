Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1924

Complete revision of the tax laws of Arkansas and methods of securing more revenue for educational purposes were planned at the educational conference at the state capitol called to meet by Governor McRae. Special committees with tax experts as chairmen of most of them will be selected today by Sen. Peter Delsch, chairman of the conference and these committees will report at a later meeting to be held in three or four weeks. The committees will investigate possible sources of income to take the place of present property taxes and will prepare reports for the general committee.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1974

HOT SPRINGS -- At least three explosions and accompanying fire destroyed three apartment buildings at the Grand Avenue Arms apartments complex in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue here Tuesday, Fire Chief Vern Smith said. A resident was treated and released at a hospital here after he apparently was blown out of his apartment in the initial explosion. Smith said it appeared the man was blown into the street with one of the walls of the building, where the fire is believed to have begun. Smith said the fire, which began around 4 a.m. Tuesday, apparently was caused by a leak in a gas main, causing gas to accumulate in storm sewers beneath the street and leaked into the building.

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1999

A new computer server that offers 17 electronic classes to students throughout the South and links Arkansas' 22 community colleges was unveiled Friday. With the spring semester beginning Monday, 250 students in electronic courses in Arkansas will be logging onto the Internet -- rather than responding to roll calls -- through the program called Accessible College Courses for Every Student Statewide, or ACCESS AR. "This program brings everybody together," said Ed Franklin, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Two-Year Colleges. "This is the test term for the program, and it's a phenomenal thing for higher education in Arkansas."

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2014

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art founder and board Chairman Alice Walton's fascination and lifelong love of art was grounded in the watercolor paintings she made alongside her mother Helen as a child. A painting by Alice Walton will be used as an introductory piece to a new exhibition of watercolor works titled At First Sight: Collecting the American Watercolor, which runs Jan. 18-April 21. The exhibition offers patrons an opportunity to view some of the paintings that sparked Walton's earliest interests in collecting, including works by Thomas Hart Benton, John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Andrew Wyeth and a landmark piece by Georgia O'Keeffe, Evening Star No. II (1917). All 29 works in the exhibition are on loan to Crystal Bridges from Walton's private collection