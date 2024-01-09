Proposed ballot language for act to strengthen Arkansas FOI rejected again by attorney general

Attorney General Tim Griffin again rejected proposed ballot language for an initiated act to strengthen the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The opinion released Tuesday by the attorney general's office is the latest rejection of ballot language for the proposal to fortify Arkansas' sunshine law authored by Arkansas Citizens for Transparency. The rejection comes a day after Griffin's office rejected ballot language for a related constitutional amendment to strengthen the Freedom of Information Act, also written by Arkansas Citizens for Transparency.

The group submitted four separate versions of its proposal to the attorney general's office, all four of which were rejected Tuesday.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, citizens can create laws through a statewide vote, which is referred to as an initiated act. Before a group can begin collecting the 72,563 signatures needed to get an initiated act on the ballot, the attorney general's office has to sign off on the language of the proposal

In a letter to group, Griffin's office said changes made to the initiated act's ballot title does not accurately summarize the language of the initiated act.

Deputy Ryan Owsley, who prepared the opinion, wrote that Arkansas Citizens for Transparency's proposal would rewrite state law to remove requirements that public employees be notified when someone puts in record requests for their information, something that comes into conflict with one of the group's stated goals "To Protect the Privacy of Personal Information Contained Within Public Records in Which an Individual has a Substantial Personal Privacy Interest." The proposal also would notify private citizens that a request has been made of a government recording containing personal information only when they are the ones making the request, Owsley said.

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, chaired former state representative Nate Bell of Mena and Little Rock attorney David Couch, was formed in response to a special session called in September by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to overhaul the state' Freedom of Information Act.

To protect the state's Freedom of Information Act from future intervention, the proposed initiated act would create an Arkansas Transparency Commission to help citizens obtain public documents. The proposal also would create a long-sought definition for a public meeting and allow judges to assess civil penalties against government bodies that don't comply with records request.