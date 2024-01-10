Murry’s offers ‘Opal’; comedy shows on tap in Pine Bluff, Fayetteville





THEATER

A reclusive semi-hoarder and cat lady through kindness foils three scoundrels seeking to make her the victim of an insurance scam in "Everybody Loves Opal" by John Patrick, onstage through Feb. 3 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Natalie Canerday plays the title role; the cast also includes Miranda Jane, Quinn Gasaway, Mark Hanson, director Roger M. Eaves and Brett Kagebein.

The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (Wednesday matinees only, Jan. 17 and 24) and 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets (including meal and show) are $42-$44, $30 for children 15 and younger; $30 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

ART

Christ Church display

Paintings of animals, landscapes and abstracts by Susan Washington go on display (and will be available for purchase) with a 5-7 p.m. reception with refreshments and music, Friday in the Arts at Christ Church Gallery at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The exhibition will be up through March 31. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, or by calling the church office at (501) 375-2342. Email lallyrbrown@gmail.com.

"In the Garden" and "Pond View" by Susan Washington will be on display through the end of March at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



MUSIC

Coterie chansons

The Little Rock Musical Coterie's January meeting, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, will feature sopranos Mary Rowe and Shannon Webb and mezzo-soprano Kelly Ponder with pianist Janine Tiner. The program:

◼️ The Act III Trio from "Der Rosenkavalier" by Richard Strauss

◼️ French arias -- "Va! Laisse couler mes larmes" from "Werther" and "Pleurez! pleurez, mes yeux" from "Le Cid" by Jules Massenet; and "The Jewel Song" from "Faust" by Charles Gounod

◼️ "Lime Jello Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise!" by William Bolcom

◼️ Show tunes -- "I Enjoy Being a Girl" from "Flower Drum Song" by Rodgers and Hammerstein, "I'm Not Afraid of Anything" from "Songs for a New World" by Jason Robert Brown, "So In Love" from "Kiss Me Kate" by Cole Porter; and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from "Company" by Stephen Sondheim.

Admission is free. Call (501) 922-6418.

COMEDY

'Comedic Relief'

Comedian Ben Jones hosts "ART WORKS Presents: Comedic Relief with Ben Jones," 6 p.m. Friday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The performance will consist of an open-mic session for attendees 16 and older and two sets by Jones. Admission is $10, $5 for members of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons 21 and older; non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. Call (87) 536-3375 or email srahmaan@artx3.org.

Comedian Ben Jones hosts "ART WORKS Presents: Comedic Relief with Ben Jones," Friday at ART WORKS on Main in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



'Grow Up' tour

Comedian and actor Trey Kennedy, on his "Grow Up" tour, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $33-$69 plus fees, with a $125 VIP ticket that includes a meet-and-greet with Kennedy. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

ETC.

Wedding Show

More than 70 exhibitors are expected to take part in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wedding Show, 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. Democrat-Gazette events director Amanda Copley explains that the name of the event has changed from "Bridal Show" to "Wedding Show" as a way of making it more inclusive.

The show will include a wedding planner panel in which three wedding planners cover budgeting, venue selection, timelines and other topics. Exhibitors will include florists, entertainment companies, photographers and fashion designers.

Attendees receive a 2024 Democrat-Gazette Wedding Planner and the 2023 edition of Real Weddings magazine. Prizes will be awarded throughout the show; one couple will win the Ultimate Giveaway, valued at more than $5,000.

Sponsors include Central Arkansas Entertainment and Dillard's. Tickets are $10; $50 Limited VIP tickets include early entry, into the show Sunday, T-shirt, swag tote, reserved seating for fashion shows and access to VIP-only prizes. Call (501) 378- 3807 or visit arkansasbridalcommunity.com.