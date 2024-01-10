Severe weather, snow and cold forecast across much of Arkansas for end of week, early next week





Much of Arkansas is forecast to see storms with damaging winds and some winter weather the rest of the week, with a chance of snow and single-digit or negative temperatures in parts of the state early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters are monitoring the approaching storm systems.

The first system is set to move into Arkansas on Thursday and Friday, a winter weather briefing said Wednesday morning.

Central and northeast sections of the state are expected to see the highest rainfall totals, while central and southern Arkansas may see isolated severe storms, the briefing said. It also said damaging winds of up to 60 mph, hail as big as a quarter and a tornado or two are possible.

However, the tornado potential for the storms on Thursday is low, a post on X from the weather service said on Wednesday.

Much of central and southern Arkansas, including Little Rock, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and El Dorado, is at a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather means scattered, severe storms are possible. The storms could be short-lived or isolated, the weather service said.

Northern parts of the state, including Harrison, Fort Smith, Batesville and Fayetteville, are at a marginal risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service defines a marginal risk to mean isolated severe storms are possible and the storms might be limited in duration, coverage, and intensity.

Some parts of Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Harrison, could see as much as an inch of snow Friday, the briefing said.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said the main concern with these storms are straight line damaging winds.

"The wind gusts could be stronger and could cause damage," Condry said Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing said sustained wind speeds of 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph, could begin late Friday morning. Precipitation is expected to exit the state by the evening, and the winds are expected to settle down by then, too.

The forecaster said that flash flooding was not a large concern. "Localized flash flooding is always a possibility, especially in metro areas where there is more concrete, but we've been so dry lately that a lot of the water will just soak into the ground," he said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is using a break between the storms on Saturday and part of Sunday to prepare.

"We have moved up our game plan a little bit, meaning we're going to be pretreating here in Central Arkansas, starting on Saturday, as opposed to Sunday. It looks like the storm is moving up timing wise, speed wise a little bit. It's gonna come in a little earlier on Sunday than first predicted. We're going to be out there Saturday pretreating," said Dave Parker, a spokesman for the department.

"Saturday's supposed to be pretty dry here and actually a pretty decent day. So we won't have to worry about rain washing away any treatment that's put down. It should all be in place once the precipitation gets here Sunday morning, Sunday night. We're already in full force in terms of winter weather coordination, calls, planning, that sort of thing. All 10 districts are involved in that. Since this storm is supposed to affect the system coming in on Sunday, Monday is supposed to impact at least 90% of the state if not all of it," Parker said Wednesday.

Starting Sunday night and early Monday, Arctic air will be in Arkansas and storm systems will continue to move from the west and southwest, meaning there could be a chance for wintry precipitation across the state.

"As of now, there are indications that we may see warning criteria snow Sunday night/early Monday," the weather briefing said.

Condry said it is still too far out to precisely say how much or what kind of winter precipitation the state could see.

"We're not sure if it would be snow, ice, sleet or just rain yet, we're constantly monitoring the data and looking at new models," he said.

Condry also encourages preparing in advance.

"Even if maybe this is not a big winter storm, it may be the next one that you're ready for, but our confidence is increasing that several locations in Arkansas on Sunday into Monday will see accumulating snowfall," Condry said. "It never hurts to be prepared."

He said Little Rock is included in the area that could see accumulating snow, and forecasters are becoming more confident about this prediction.

Condry said, whether Central Arkansas sees any wintry precipitation is not as important as the cold temperatures forecast in the state.

"It is going to be cold, and I don't want us to be so excited about winter weather that the severity of the cold gets downplayed," he said.

Over the weekend, most of the state can expect lows in the low 20s, the forecaster said. Early next week, low temperatures could be in the single digits, even in southern Arkansas, and in the negatives in parts of northern Arkansas.

"Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will follow Sunday night," a post on X from the weather service said Wednesday afternoon.

Little Rock is forecast to see a low of 10 degrees on Monday and a low of six degrees on Tuesday.

"And that does not include the wind chill, it could easily feel as cold as one, two or three degrees in the metro area," Condry said.

He said accumulated snow in the area could drop the temperature further.

"Snow can actually cool the air around it and make the air cool quicker and reach lower temperatures than we're currently anticipating," the forecaster said.

Condry said Arkansans should take breaks from being outdoors and layer up their clothes before going outside.

WARMING CENTERS

Aaron Sadler, a spokesperson for the city of Little Rock, said the city will make a call about whether to open the warming centers early next week.

"Our team is actively monitoring the weather forecast, and we are prepared to implement our sheltering plan as necessary," Sadler said Wednesday.

"The City of Little Rock will most likely activate its warming centers during instances where [a] Wind Chill Warning issued by the National Weather Service are forecasted to last for three days; or if there is a combination of freezing temperatures and/or precipitation that is deemed extremely dangerous to the health and safety of unsheltered residents," Sadler said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Saline County is currently planning to open a warming center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, though the opening is dependent on the weather, a news release from the county said Wednesday.

The warming center will be at the Northside Church of Christ, located at 917 E. St. in Benton, next to the Saline Memorial Hospital, the release said.

Pets will be allowed on case-by-case basis and be kept in kennels at the center.

Trevor Villines, a spokesman for Saline County, said the City of Benton Animal Services facility is an animal shelter that will offer kennel space as an option.

"The City of Benton Animal Services will also offer to take some pets to a facility with kennel space from the center, they've got a shelter space to keep them warm," Villines said Wednesday afternoon.

Those interested in volunteering at the warming center can call (501) 528-9668 or email.

North Little Rock is planning to open a warming center at 4 p.m. on Friday night until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning and again at 4 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, Shara Hutchcraft, a spokesperson for the city, said Wednesday.

The warming center is located at the North Little Rock Community Center, located at 2700 Willow St. Pets are welcome.

Hutchcraft said the city is considering extending the hours of the warming center to open again at 5 p.m. on Sunday and remain open until 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The hours of the warming center are subject to change, depending on the forecast, she said.

Conway is opening three warming centers, Bobby Kelly, a spokesman for the city, said Wednesday afternoon.

"As temperatures drop, Conway is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our residents," Kelly said. "We encourage those in need to utilize these facilities and remind everyone to look out for their neighbors during the challenging time ahead."

Don Owens Sports Center, located at 10 Lower Ridge Road, will be open on Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The center can be reached by calling (501) 450-6186.

The McGee Center, located at 3800 College Ave., will be open the same hours as the sports center, except on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The center will be closed for the holiday. The McGee Center can be reached by calling (501) 513-3586.

The Conway Emergency Shelter, located at 1116 Gum St., is open 24/7 with check-in from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kelly said. Those 18 or older will be served on a first come, first served basis.

No pets are allowed at any of the three warming centers in Conway.

PROTECTING PETS

The cold temperatures could affect Arkansas' indoor and outdoor pets.

Craig Allen, Poinsett County extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said Arkansans should consider preparing a warm, insulated place for outdoor pets to stay.

"Outdoor pets need a sheltered place that is well bedded with dry straw, shavings, blanket strips or other insulating material that traps warm air," Allen said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. "Check it often and change it whenever it gets wet."

Owners should limit the time indoor pets spend in extreme temperatures, and some breeds may need a sweater or a coat, the release said.

"Cats left outdoors will often crawl into a warm car engine compartment to get warm," Allen said in the release. "The cat can be seriously injured or killed by the fan blade or fan belt the next time the car is started. Be sure to check for cats or other animals that might have sought out the warmth of your car."

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel McFadin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This graphic from the National Weather Service highlights the forecast cold temperatures including the wind chill for Sunday night. (National Weather Service/X)





