One person dies in North Little Rock house fire





One person was killed in a house fire in North Little Rock Wednesday night, the North Little Rock Fire Department confirmed.

A call for a house fire at 26 Pine Tree Loop was reported at 6:55 p.m., according to Capt. Chris Patton.

Engine 7 from the McCain Boulevard station responded and arrived within four minutes of the call. The fire was described as "pretty involved" when firefighters arrived.

Patton confirmed one person was able to escape the fire.

The unidentified person who was killed is the city's first death in a fire this year.



