Razorbacks refuse to lay off the lazy threes

It was ugly.

If it had been art, it would have been on sale at a vacated gas station.

Between teams that will have to pick up the pace in a hurry to be part of March Madness, Georgia never trailed in its 76-66 win over Arkansas on Wednesday night in Athens, Ga.

There was not one thing about Arkansas' game to make their fans think the Walton Arena-record loss to Auburn was a fluke and to the frustration of Coach Eric Musselman, who worked his tail off on the sideline, his team wouldn't lay off the three-point shot.

Too often that is the lazy way to score and it led to a loss.

Breaking your man down with dribble penetration is something Musselman preaches and teaches every day, and not learning is not on him.

If not for Tramon Mark, who may be the key to the offense on this Hogs team, it would have been much worse.

Mark, who transferred from Houston where he was a starter, scored 24 points and was also 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. No other Razorback was in double figures.

In the first half, the Razorbacks played like a team that didn't mind being a cellar-dweller -- like someone else would stop the bleeding, only no one stepped up with the leadership and determination to not lose.

In the half, they had only 10 field goals and nine turnovers, which is a never a winning ratio, not in any league, anywhere at any time. The ball has to be protected, like it is the key to wins and losses, which it is.

It wasn't like Georgia was overwhelming. It was mediocre at best and since the Razorbacks trailed 34-24, you know how that defines the Hogs' first-half effort.

The Razorbacks' shooting in the first half was 33.3% from the field, 16.7% on threes and an almost astonishing 37.5% on free throws. Free throws are uncontested, yet the Hogs made only 3 of 8.

That's a lack of focus, desire and determination.

It didn't really bode well that Auburn -- which whipped the Razorbacks 83-51 at Bud Walton last Saturday -- struggled Tuesday night with Texas A&M.

At home against the Aggies, Auburn led 30-22 at the half. But Buzz Williams lit a fire, a temporary one as it turned out, under his team and with 9:15 to play A&M took a 48-46 lead.

No one would have guessed that A&M would not get another field goal and managed to make seven free throws in a 66-55 loss.

There's cold and then there's freezing and the Aggies froze, part of that was Auburn's defense but part was a lack of focus or finish.

The win over Arkansas jumped the Tigers from No. 25 to No. 16 in The Associated Press poll as one of three SEC teams ranked. Tennessee is No. 5 and Kentucky No. 6, but Ole Miss is still knocking on the door despite losing at Tennessee 90-64 last Saturday.

The SEC will straighten out and get more teams ranked as the season progresses, although the teams will have to do it by beating each other up.

South Carolina may turn out to be a good team. LSU outscored the Aggies last Saturday 38-21 in the second half and that kind of offense can go a long way.

Of course, Arkansas has been known to start slow but finish fast in the SEC.

. . .

In other news, it didn't come as a shock that Nike cut ties with Tiger Woods, but there should be no hard feelings on one of the all-time great golfers who now struggles after a serious leg injury suffered in a car wreck.

In his 27 years of wearing the swoosh, Woods was paid $500 million.

Woods once-dominating career slowed five years ago when he had the first of four back surgeries and in 2021 he had the car wreck and surgery on his leg. He does still limp.