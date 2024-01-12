Arkansas Jan. 6er Bigo Barnett moved to Texas prison

Richard "Bigo" Barnett -- Arkansas' most famous Jan. 6 defendant -- has been moved to a prison near Dallas.
According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Barnett is now at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.
"Low-security
Today at 4:40 p.m.
Richard "Bigo" Barnett -- Arkansas' most famous Jan. 6 defendant -- has been moved to a prison near Dallas.
According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Barnett is now at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.
"Low-security