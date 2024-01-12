Central Baptist Church in Magnolia sued over alleged sexual abuse by youth pastor

MAGNOLIA -- A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Central Baptist Church in Magnolia alleging that a former youth pastor there committed sexual abuse against a female minor.

The lawsuit, filed in Columbia County Circuit Court by the Gillispie Law Firm and Constant Legal Group on behalf of Kailen Daniel, is against the church and former youth pastor Kenneth Travis Jewell.

The lawsuit alleges that Jewell groomed and sexually abused Daniel starting when she was 15 or 16 years old and continuing for several years afterwards.

In the lawsuit, Daniel claims she reported the abuse to church leadership and that she was pressured to keep silent and not tell anyone else in the church or her own mother.

According to a news release from the law firms, the church is included in the lawsuit due "to their negligence in hiring, supervising, investigating, and retaining Pastor Jewell as an employee of the Church."

Attempts to contact Central Baptist Church by phone and email for comment were unsuccessful.

Jewell's alleged grooming began, Daniel claims in the lawsuit, with comments that he "loved her like a daughter," his regular attendance at her school functions and inviting her into his home where she babysat his children.

It escalated into fondling her, kissing her, and penetrating her against her wishes.

Daniel claimed that when she went to church leadership with her accusation, "she was told that if she reported Pastor Jewell she would ruin his marriage and cause harm to the church."

The release said that after Daniel reported the abuse to church leaders, Central Baptist kept Jewell on staff and continued to allow him one-on-one contact with minors, including Daniel.

"By failing to take any meaningful action whatsoever in response to direct reports of the specific danger he posed, Central Baptist Church allowed Pastor Jewell to continue molesting Ms. Daniel," Attorney Joshua Gillispie, of the Gillispie Law Firm, said in a news release. "The Church bears [responsibility] for our client's child sexual abuse."