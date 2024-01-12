Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation adds two board members

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation recently added Kelly Carlson and Emily McCord to its Board of Directors, according to a news release Thursday.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization serving as the college's philanthropic arm.

Carlson is a senior vice president at Arvest Bank and president of the Bentonville School Board. McCord is an attorney at Mitchell Williams Law and the board president at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, according to the release.

"I am thrilled to welcome Emily and Kelly to the NWACC Foundation board," Foundation President Mat Mozzoni said in the release. "They will bring valuable experience, expertise and passion, and will be great community ambassadors for NWACC. We are thankful for their volunteer leadership."

The Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation advocates for the college and its leadership as well as helping reach goals and raise funds, according to the release.