O-line transfer pledges to Hogs

Timothy Dawn, a former Baylor offensive lineman, has committed to walk on at Arkansas.

Dawn, 6-2 and 306 pounds, played for Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos at Baylor. He signed with the Bears out of Camden Fairview High School after also considering offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Kansas and North Texas.

He was the back-up center for Baylor as a true freshman during the 2022 season. Dawn has at least three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Dawn reported receiving offers from Arkansas State and North Alabama after entering the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 19. He is the fourth offensive line transfer to commit to the Razorbacks.

He’s enrolled at Arkansas and expected to participate in offseason workouts and spring practice.