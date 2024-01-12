Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett moved to Texas prison

Arkansan serving 4½-year sentence for role in Capitol riot

Today at 4:40 p.m.

by Bill Bowden

Richard Barnett

Richard "Bigo" Barnett -- Arkansas' most famous Jan. 6 defendant -- has been moved to a prison near Dallas.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Barnett is now at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.