Sanders declares state of emergency in Arkansas in anticipation of winter storm

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday declared a state of emergency in Arkansas in anticipation of a severe winter storm.

The governor directed that $250,000 of the Governor's Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, AJ Gary, to defray program and administrative costs, according to a proclamation she signed Friday.

On or about Sunday, severe winter weather is expected to hit Arkansas and cause dangers, hardships and suffering, which warrants executive action, Sanders said in an executive order.

"Adverse circumstances could be brought to bear upon citizens and public properties within the State of Arkansas as a result of the severe winter weather," the Republican governor said in the executive order, adding, "Affected political subdivisions may require supplemental assistance from the state to recover from their losses."

Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Friday in a written statement that Sanders also signed a second executive order that exempts certain commercial vehicles from federal regulations restricting hours of service. Those include utility trucks and trucks hauling essential items of commerce, including fuel, groceries, livestock and others.

She said the Arkansas National Guard will provide civil support beginning Sunday and will be in state active duty status throughout the event.

"As part of the Governor's activation of the National Guard, the Guard will assist all 12 Troops of the Arkansas State Police with winter weather operations," Henning said. "[Arkansas State Police Director Mike] Hagar is also preparing his agency for the inclement weather, adding extra troopers to state highways and working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, as well as the National Guard, to treat, plow, and keep roadways clear."

Troopers will be in contact with the National Guard, the state Transportation Department and the Division of Emergency Management to respond to events as they occur, she said. Gary will activate the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday and continue operations until no longer necessary, allowing Division of Emergency Management staff to coordinate resources timely and effectively, she said. The division will share safety tips with the public through traditional and social media.