Six months of protecting Sanders family costs Arkansas State Police $1.4M

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (right) walks out the doors of the state Capitol in Little Rock with her husband Brian and their kids, (from left) Scarlett, George and Huck, during Sanders' inauguration ceremony in this Jan. 10, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) Arkansas State Police spent $1.4 million on protecting Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the first half of fiscal 2024, according to quarterly reports on expenditures from the Department of Public Safety.