TOOLS & TOYS: Canary Concentrated Hand Soap Refill Bars and MyPillyPal





Canary Concentrated Hand Soap Refill Bars

What's to love: Reduces plastic waste by using concentrated slices of solid soap to refill glass foaming soap dispensers.

What does it do: Each bar of soap is sliced into 12 portions, which allows one slice to make approximately 96 ounces of liquid soap, according to the company. Fill the dispenser with warm water and drop in a slice of soap and within an hour it's ready to use. The soaps are paraben and sulfate free and available in two scents -- Cedar Mint and Fir Needle & Sage. The bars are made in the United States and sell for $15 each. The starter kit, which includes a glass dispenser and a sample of two slices of soap, sells for $15. For more information visit canarycleanco.com.

MyPillyPal

What's to love: Keep all essential vitamins, supplements and medications together and organized.

What does it do: The compact durable container keeps pills from falling out or mixing together. Measuring 3.15 by 4.33 inches, the MyPillyPal will fit in a purse or backpack and eliminates the need for multiple bottles. The pill cases are available with either eight or 10 compartments and come in four different colors. They sell for $21.99. Visit mypillypal.com for more information.



