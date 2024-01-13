Arkansas basketball 0-3 in SEC following big loss at Florida

Arkansas lost its third consecutive game to begin SEC play Saturday with a 90-68 loss at Florida.

The Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) fell behind 29-10 early and never made the game competitive after trailing 46-33 at halftime.

Florida (11-5, 1-2) led by as many as 25 points. The Gators snapped a three-game losing streak in the series and defeated Arkansas for the first time since February 2020.

Playing off the bench, Riley Kugel led Florida with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Tyrese Samuel added 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Gators dominated inside.

Florida outscored Arkansas 38-28 in the paint and out-rebounded the Razorbacks 48-31. The Gators had 15 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

Arkansas had 7 of its shots blocked and went 13 of 33 at the rim.

Six players – Layden Blocker (14 points), Jeremiah Davenport (13), Tramon Mark (12), Joseph Pinion (12), Jalen Graham (10) and Trevon Brazile (7) — combined to score all of the Razorbacks’ points.

Davonte Davis (11 minutes) and Makhi Mitchell (22) started but did not score.

Arkansas shot 23 of 61 and was 5 of 15 from beyond the arc. The Razorbacks were 11 of 30 and 1 of 7, respectively, after halftime.

Zyon Pullin added 15 points, Will Richard 13 and Walter Clayton 11 for the Gators. Florida shot 33 of 67 overall, 9 of 25 from three-point range and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line.

The Razorbacks have lost by double digits in each SEC game. Their average margin of loss against Auburn, Georgia and Florida was 21.3 points.

Arkansas is scheduled to return home Tuesday for an 8 p.m. game against Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2). The Aggies defeated sixth-ranked Kentucky 97-92 in overtime Saturday.