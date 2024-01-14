Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Jan. 14, 2024

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Jan. 14, 2024. I'm Alex Thomas, the Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The new year has been busy so far.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., led a coalition of lawmakers to the southern border to begin 2024. Congressional Republicans continue to press the Biden administration to implement stricter immigration policies.

Arkansas Reps. Rick Crawford and French Hill joined their Republican colleagues on the trip.

Hill, of Little Rock, received a commitment from the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development about solving housing issues in Little Rock.

Secretary Marcia Fudge appeared before the House Financial Services Committee last Thursday, during which Hill asked about problems within the Little Rock housing authority.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wants more information about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent hospitalization.

Cotton, of Little Rock, joined Republican members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on a letter requesting answers regarding the secrecy surrounding Austin's treatment for prostate cancer.

Arkansas' U.S. senators honored the Harding University football program last week on the Senate floor.

Cotton and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., introduced a resolution commending the Bisons for their NCAA Division II national championship and 15-0 record.

