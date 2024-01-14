Cinema and the sea

Wilderness of Waves, a series of screenings of films by Olivia Wyatt culminated Dec. 29 in a nautical fundraiser for the filmmaker and sailboat captain. The event, hosted by Cinema I/O, was held at the gallery Good Weather.

The evening included a screening of "Sailing a Sinking Sea,"about a nomadic sea-faring people, followed by a Q&A with Wyatt and Cinema I/O's Omaya Jones.

Guests also enjoyed meeting mermaids, viewing aquatic inspired art, Howlpop Studios Atlantis fashions, a sea inspired video installation by Dan Anderson and live music. Loblolly Ice Cream provided hot cocoa and Lost Forty Brewery offered beer to go with an array of snacks and fingerfoods.

The Little Rock native is raising funds to compete in the 2026 Golden Globe Race.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Jose Hernande, Syd Carmichael, Russ Gulusha and Lilia Hernandez on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Greg Binns and Dan Anderson on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Joseph Brajcki and Jennifer Carman on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Andy Denton, Lizzie Burnham, Hunter Riley and Brian Watt on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Andrew Shelton and Anjelo DelCarmen on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Marguerite McLinton and her dad Brandon McClinton on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Sophie Buckner with her dad Michael Buckner on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Elisii McCaskill, Charles Wilson and Livvy Wyatt on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Sally Mengel and Laura Frankenstein on 12/29/2023 Cinema I/O's Olivia Wyatt film screening at the gallery Good Weather. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

