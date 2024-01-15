’23 busiest ever for NWA airport

Officials report record 991,489 enplanements for year

Today at 3:31 a.m.

by Ron Wood

Construction is shown Thursday at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. The airport had its busiest year ever in 2023. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport had its busiest year in 2023, coming close to having a million enplanements in its silver anniversary year.

The airport saw 79,110 people catch flights in December, according to airport officials.