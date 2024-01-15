’23 busiest ever for NWA airport

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport had its busiest year in 2023, coming close to having a million enplanements in its silver anniversary year.
The airport saw 79,110 people catch flights in December, according to airport officials.
