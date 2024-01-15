ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Faulkner County Museum confronts the charming, ugly

CONWAY -- One possibly unintended function of historical museums is to remind us that the fabled Good Old Days weren't always so good.

That naysayer's notion comes to mind at the excellent Faulkner County Museum in Conway when confronting a 1920s kitchen equipped with a wood-burning range. Atop a pioneering refrigerator perches its bulky cooling motor.

An early wringer washing machine evokes the days when a woman's household work was rarely if ever done. A typical wash-day regimen is listed in 13 labor-intensive steps with this theme: "Honey, it's wash day, and you better get up early." Step 1: "Build fire in backyard to heat kettle of rain water."

Also tending to set nostalgia on edge is a display of medical and dental equipment from a century ago, back when reliable anesthesia was still a work in progress. Antique doctor's implements with a menacing look include a tonsil compressor, a tonsil snare and a tonsil suction device. Tonsil removal back then was no laughing matter.

A more cheerful aura is cast by an old-time soda fountain, displayed at a tilt so that it could be mistaken for a piece of contemporary sculpture. Posted are delectable prices from long ago: Coke 5 cents, Ice Cream 5 cents, Root Beer Float 15 cents, Sundae 20 cents, Burger 25 cents.

Also upbeat is a display of vintage dolls. Some are homemade cornhusker dolls, which "were very popular and are made by soaking corn husks in water until they can be molded, then folding and tying them together to form a doll." The corn silk was sometimes used as the doll's hair.

Built in 1896 as the Faulkner County jail, the brick museum building served as the county's library before being converted to its current use in 1995. The only object from its original guise is a 5-inch-long brass key to one of the jail cells.

The museum aims to be multicultural, including exhibits that mark the local presence of American Indians before the coming of Europeans. Along with an extensive collection of arrowheads, a tableau portrays four life-size American Indians, probably of Quapaw heritage.

A Victorian-period bedroom features a cradle handmade by George W. Donaghey, Arkansas governor from 1909 to 1913 who lived in Conway for three decades. A display of antique equipment shows such devices as mule collars, an apple-cider press and a machine for making corn-husk brooms.

One large display case carries this headline: "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" That alludes to a song popular during the Great Depression. It sets the tempo for an exhibit on the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal Agency of the 1930s that did construction in Faulkner County and elsewhere in Arkansas.

A posted schedule shows that the previously jobless men employed at CCC sites faced a 5:15 a.m. first call to rise and make their beds. After the day's labor, they could attend evening classes in reading and typing.

The museum's most elaborate exhibit requires climbing a stairway to the second floor, which is occupied by an extensive model railroad layout. Created and maintained by local train buffs, the HO-gauge display of Missouri Pacific rail equipment has several trains that visitors can activate. It's a toot.