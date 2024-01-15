Immanuel Baptist pastor outlines church’s steps to prevent sexual abuse

Today at 4:25 a.m.

by Frank E. Lockwood

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road in Little Rock, looms over traffic and businesses near the intersection of Shackleford Road and Interstate 630 in this Dec. 19, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kyle McDaniel)

The lead pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock told his congregation Sunday that a committee created last month to examine the church's handling of past instances of sexual abuse will likely reach a conclusion "very soon."

"We