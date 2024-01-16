On the Mark: Razorbacks down Aggies with Tramon's last-second shot

FAYETTEVILLE — Tramon Mark made a shot with 1.1 seconds remaining and Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 78-77 in a classic Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Mark, who scored 35 points, initiated contact and made a shot over Texas A&M defender Jace Carter moments after Wade Taylor gave the Aggies their first lead with a three-pointer. Taylor scored 41 points to lead all scorers.

The Aggies bobbled the inbounds pass following Mark's make and could not get off a shot at the buzzer.

Arkansas (10-7, 1-3 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Razorbacks lost their first three SEC games by an average of 21.3 points.

Texas A&M (10-7, 1-3) trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half and was down 73-63 with 3:43 to play.

Wade scored 10 points in the closing stretch. His layup with 50.8 seconds remaining tied the game for the first time since it was scoreless, and his three-pointer falling down with 7.6 seconds remaining gave the Aggies their first lead at 77-76.

Mark missed 2 of 4 free throws in the final 27.8 seconds to give Texas A&M a chance, but he made up for the misses with a make in the most critical moment. He shot 8 of 15 from the floor and was 17 of 22 at the free-throw line.

The Razorbacks made 31 of 40 free throws. The teams combined for 73 free-throw attempts and 50 personal fouls, and the game took 2 hours, 40 minutes to complete.

Arkansas led 8-1 before the Aggies made their first shot more than 5 1/2 minutes into the game. Texas A&M was cold in the first half, including 14 consecutive misses from three-point range.

The Razorbacks led 46-32 at halftime.

Texas A&M opened the second half on a 14-4 run to pull within 50-46 on Taylor’s three-pointer with 13:10 remaining.

Solomon Washington hit a three-pointer with 9:24 left to cut Arkansas’ lead to 60-57, but the Razorbacks responded with a 10-3 run that grew the lead back to double digits. Then the Aggies finished with a flurry.

Mark became the first Arkansas player to score 30 or more points in an SEC game since J.D. Notae against Kentucky in February 2022. Mark is the third Razorback to score 30 against the Aggies in the past five seasons, joining Notae in 2022 and Mason Jones in 2020.

The Razorbacks have had 12 outings of 30 or more points against the Aggies in a series that has been played 168 times and dates to Arkansas' first season 100 years ago.

Why Arkansas Won

The Razorbacks finally got off to a good start, which sustained them as they struggled to close out the Aggies.

Tramon Mark displayed his scoring potential, and Arkansas got a solid outing from El Ellis for the first time in weeks. The Razorbacks also shot above their season free-throw average and outscored the Aggies 31-23 at the line.

Why Texas A&M Lost

The Aggies could not overcome a poor shooting start. They were 11 of 38 overall and 1 of 15 from three-point range before halftime.

Texas A&M also committed 26 personal fouls that resulted in 40 Arkansas free throws. Sixteen of the fouls were called in the second half.

Player of the Game

Wade Taylor put the Aggies on his back and nearly brought them all the way back from a 20-point deficit.

The 41-point outing by the SEC preseason player of the year came on the heels of scoring 31 points against Kentucky three days earlier. He made 13 of 32 shots, including 5 of 14 three-point attempts, and was 10 of 13 at the free-throw line.

His 32 shots were the most attempted by an Arkansas opponent in an SEC game. He came close to setting the arena record for points by an opponent. Kentucky’s Jodie Meeks scored 45 at Arkansas in 2009.

Stat to Know

Arkansas has owned Texas A&M on its home court since the Aggies joined the SEC.

The Razorbacks won for the fifth consecutive time and improved to 10-1 in home SEC games against Texas A&M.

Dating to their days as Southwest Conference opponents, the Aggies have lost 15 of 16 in Fayetteville.

No Coleman

Henry Coleman, a 6-8 senior forward who averages 11.9 points and 8 rebounds, did not play for Texas A&M.

Coleman appeared to suffer a lower-body injury early during the second half of the Aggies’ 97-92 victory over Kentucky last Saturday. He was held to 4 points and 2 rebounds, and played 22 minutes against the Wildcats.

In three games against Arkansas last season, Coleman totaled 41 points and 31 rebounds. He had double-doubles in two of the games against Razorbacks — 18 points and 15 rebounds in an 81-70 loss at Bud Walton Arena, and 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 67-61 victory at the SEC Tournament.

Ellis Starts

Arkansas guard El Ellis started for the ninth time, but for the first time since a Dec. 21 game against Abilene Christian.

Ellis scored 15 points on 3-of-11 shooting and he added 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 31 minutes. He made 8 of 8 shots at the free-throw line.

His 31 minutes were his most since he logged a season-high 33 during a Nov. 13 game against Old Dominion. Ellis totaled 10 minutes combined in the Razorbacks’ first three SEC games, and he had not played double-digit minutes since he recorded 11 during a Dec. 4 victory over Furman.

Rebound!

Texas A&M, the nation’s leading rebounding team, dominated Arkansas on the offensive glass, 19-3, as part of a 47-35 edge on the boards.

The Aggies led 25-9 in second-chance points, which keyed their second-half comeback. Andersson Garcia had 12 rebounds to lead all players.

Wardrobe Change

Buzz Williams, the impeccably dressed Texas A&M coach, ditched his signature three-piece suit at halftime.

When Williams came back onto the court for the second half he was wearing a sweater with a white undershirt. It also appeared he changed glasses.

Up Next

Arkansas is scheduled to host South Carolina at noon Saturday.

Texas A&M travels to LSU on Saturday at 3 p.m.