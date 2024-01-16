LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions improving across state, drivers should still slow down

Arkansas roads are improving across the state after winter weather impacted travel on Sunday and Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

“Roads in Central Arkansas are looking pretty good this morning, especially major roads,” Dave Parker, a spokesman for the department said Tuesday. “We expect to see some melting thanks to the sunshine, even though temperatures will still be below freezing today. Sunshine is our ally.”

The main concern in the Little Rock Metro area is ice patches and snow buildup on off and ramps, Parker said.

“We plan to make a dent in secondary roads today and to handle pushing the snow buildup farther off the shoulders because we don’t want the snow to melt into water that gets onto the roads and then it refreezes as ice overnight,” he said.

He said the roads in Northwest Arkansas are even better, especially the interstates and highways.

“If the Little Rock area roads are like a six [on a scale of one to 10], then the roads up there are an eight or a nine,” Parker said.

Southeast portions of the state got more snow on Monday, so the roads are not as good down there, he said.

As of just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the IDriveArkansas online map showed that much of the highways and interstate roads in the southern half of the state were covered in ice. Many roads in Central Arkansas were shown to be covered in snow and ice patches.

“I would say the roads down there have slightly worse conditions because they got the brunt of this winter weather, which is pretty unusual,” he said.

Parker said that Arkansans should still plan to drive slowly.

“It is still below freezing and there could still be patches of ice. I don’t want people to see the sunshine and think that it is a lovely day and they can go their usual speed,” he said.

He said drivers should consider giving extra braking distancing, especially near on and off ramps.

“We plan to make a lot of headway today, but drivers should be just a little more patient and give themselves a bit more time when traveling,” he said.

The department’s crews have been working 12-hour shifts, with the day crew handling a lot of work on the roads due to the increased visibility, Parker said. The night crews have worked on maintaining that work as well as repairing equipment to get it ready for the next shift.

“Dealing with snow and winter is part of our job, but dealing with these low temperatures is hard for anyone. So, hats off to those guys, they’re the real heroes in this,” Parker said.

Parker also said the department is keeping an eye on another system on Thursday that could possibly bring more wintry precipitation into the state.

“It’s only mid-January, we’ve still got a whole winter to go,” he said.