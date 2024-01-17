Little Rock Compassion Center strained due to influx of people brought by cold temperatures

The Little Rock Compassion Center has seen a huge influx of people seeking shelter from the cold this week, and it won't turn people away unless they are violent, but supplies are low and donations to support its operations are slowing.

At the same time, it's bracing for a second Arctic air mass forecasters expect to enter the state on Thursday.

Rev. William Holloway, CEO of the center at 3618 W. Roosevelt Road, said Wednesday morning said the center has seen around 250 people a night for the past few nights. Typically, the center has around 240 beds, with 200 designated for men and 40 for women and children.

"We've gone from serving about 600 meals a day to closer to 700 or 800 a day," he said. The center provides meals three times a day year round, according to the its website.

Holloway said the shelter typically provides shelter or services for around 50 or 60 people a day.

"It's like people have come in from out of the weeds, a lot of people are leaving [shelters] like tents and coming to the center in order to escape the cold," he said.

"We've run out of beds and had to use mats to lay out on the floor so people could sleep in here the last couple of nights," he said. "I don't know how many people have stopped by to ask for coats and blankets."

Holloway also said the center had not received any additional donations to help it prepare for the subfreezing temperatures. "I'd actually say donations are slowing down with the cold. We'd love to have some [donations]; we're running out of blankets, pillows, socks, underwear and towels. Our cook told me today we're almost out of bread," he said.

According to Holloway, the center does not receive any kind of government funds.

"We'd love food and money to pay our bills," he said.

But the shelter did not do anything in particular to prepare for the freezing temperatures, Holloway said. "We didn't expect it to get this cold," he said.

However, it is somewhat prepared for the next round of cold weather, he said.

"We're running out of a lot of stuff, but we don't turn anyone down," Holloway said. The shelter only turns away people in need if they are violent.

"That's one thing we've never done is turn someone in need away, only if they are violent. We can't handle violent people here. I would say 99.9% of the time, we've never turned anyone away. I don't like to see anyone suffer, that's what the center is all about, helping people," he said.

He said that donation drop-offs can be organized by calling (501) 296-9114, or items can be brought to the center's location.

"Sometimes our trucks can get out and collect donations, especially larger donations like furniture, but we can't get our trucks out there due to the snow," Holloway said.